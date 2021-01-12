Vai Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $24.09 million and approximately $875,020.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00110616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00061938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,048.68 or 0.89419403 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

