V-ID Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One V-ID coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042290 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005380 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043676 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00365836 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.61 or 0.04343523 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013844 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
