UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.65. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 349,693 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.19.

About UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

