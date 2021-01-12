USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of USAT stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.23. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Technologies (USAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.