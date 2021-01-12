USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

USAC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 4,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,189. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.37.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

