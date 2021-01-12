Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 84.0% in December

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the December 15th total of 586,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UONEK remained flat at $$1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 501,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Urban One has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $67.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Urban One at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

