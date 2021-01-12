Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb purchased 1,200,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

Upstart Company Profile

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.