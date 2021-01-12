UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.57

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 418070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.26 and a beta of 1.95.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UP Fintech by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,204,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.