UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $19.73 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00386432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.