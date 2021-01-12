Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.12

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 33629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $780.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.66 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $213,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

