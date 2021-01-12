Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.12

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 33629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.
Several analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $780.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $213,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.
Universal Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEIC)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
