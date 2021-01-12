Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on U. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $141.51 on Monday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,465,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,234,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $22,770,191.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at $782,998,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $254,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

