United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

LON:UU traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 931.20 ($12.17). 1,469,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 899.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 887.19. United Utilities Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 57.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.41 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s payout ratio is 267.08%.

In related news, insider Kath Cates acquired 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total transaction of £184,000 ($240,397.18). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,136.

About United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

