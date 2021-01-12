United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.52. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

