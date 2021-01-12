United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.14. 713,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $267.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

