United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.83.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.23. 280,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,777. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,893,000 after buying an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

