United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.83.
NYSE UPS traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.23. 280,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,777. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,893,000 after buying an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.