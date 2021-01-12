United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2,504.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. BidaskClub lowered United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other United Airlines news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

