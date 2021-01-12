Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by UBS Group

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,822 ($63.00).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,327 ($56.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,398.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,550.15. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market cap of £113.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

