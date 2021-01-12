UniLayer (LAYER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $171,687.00

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $171,687.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00109134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00065583 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00061577 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000634 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,386,943 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

