UCA Coin Price Tops $0.0028 (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. UCA Coin has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $65,841.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UCA Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00267468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00065059 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062712 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,266,108,385 coins and its circulating supply is 1,587,400,718 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

UCA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UCA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UCA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.