UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of HENKY stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. 40,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,444. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

