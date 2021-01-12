Ubiq Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42,405.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $8.04 million and $42,405.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,405.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.64 or 0.03085651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00391282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.03 or 0.01354523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00541117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00477112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00264105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020184 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

