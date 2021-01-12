Ubex (UBEX) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $605,329.64 and $16,403.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

