U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USAU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

