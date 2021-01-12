U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,399,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of USB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 136,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,957. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

