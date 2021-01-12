U Network Price Tops $0.0003 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. U Network has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $393,828.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

