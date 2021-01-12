Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) vs. KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Critical Review

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -32.54% -12.17% -8.11% KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25%

This table compares Twitter and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.46 billion 11.08 $1.47 billion $1.99 24.21 KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.10 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.34

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Twitter and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 3 21 11 0 2.23 KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

Twitter presently has a consensus price target of $41.76, suggesting a potential downside of 13.32%. KLDiscovery has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Twitter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twitter beats KLDiscovery on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools and public application programming interfaces for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

