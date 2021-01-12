Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $48.18. Approximately 61,146,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 21,189,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Specifically, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,168 shares of company stock worth $14,285,823. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Twitter by 26.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,360,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,281 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $1,129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 215.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

