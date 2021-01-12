Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Twitter were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova acquired a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 189.3% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 318,168 shares of company stock worth $14,285,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.