TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SMIF opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.66. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 12-month low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.29).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile
