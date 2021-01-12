TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SMIF opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.66. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 12-month low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.29).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

