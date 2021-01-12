Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $125.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.45% from the company’s current price.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

TPTX traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.61. 2,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,250. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

