Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) a C$15.00 Price Target

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) received a C$15.00 price target from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

IPL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.27.

TSE:IPL traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 711,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

