TTC (TTC) Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00041135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00376174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.41 or 0.04394077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.