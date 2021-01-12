TrustVerse (TRV) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $80,778.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00042000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.22 or 0.04166985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00334123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

