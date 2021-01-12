Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $660.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ducommun by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

