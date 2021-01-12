TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0065

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $200,691.49 and approximately $8,046.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 83.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.36 or 0.04224632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00334934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

