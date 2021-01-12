TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 34,130 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,130 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. 5,798,285 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

