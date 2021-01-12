TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,065 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $138.05. 15,640,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,512,674. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

