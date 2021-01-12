TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

