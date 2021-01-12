TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,856,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AutoZone by 847.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 58.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,265.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,171.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,169.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,269.33.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,850 shares of company stock worth $62,076,352 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.