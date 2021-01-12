TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $513,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12.

