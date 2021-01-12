TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,010,000 after acquiring an additional 106,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 231.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $39,722,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,027,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.