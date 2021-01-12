TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 9,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Intel by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 14,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $211.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

