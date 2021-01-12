TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,386 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bunge were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bunge by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Bunge stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

