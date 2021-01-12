True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.40

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.19. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 211,940 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity upgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$538.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

