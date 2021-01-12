TRON (TRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.88 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000952 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000188 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

