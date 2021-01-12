trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $2.30

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $1.85 to $2.30 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.32 on Friday. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

