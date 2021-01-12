trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Increased to $2.20 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2.10 to $2.20 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRVG. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

