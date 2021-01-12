Tripio Price Hits $0.0008 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $1.04 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00040767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.12 or 0.03931604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00320893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

