TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 780 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,092,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.77.

NSC traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.64. 8,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,035. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $257.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.00 and its 200 day moving average is $214.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

