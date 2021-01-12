TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.37. 29,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,419. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average is $102.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $136.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

